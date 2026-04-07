Add zest to your summer drinks with kiwi-ginger

Kiwi and ginger make for a refreshing combination, perfect for summer drinks. The tangy sweetness of kiwi, paired with the spicy zest of ginger, creates a unique flavor profile. This combination can be used in various drinks to keep you cool and hydrated during the hot months. Here are five creative ways to use kiwi and ginger in your summer drink repertoire.

Smoothie mix Kiwi ginger smoothie delight A kiwi ginger smoothie is a quick and nutritious option to start your day. Blend peeled kiwis with fresh ginger root, yogurt, and a splash of orange juice. The result is a creamy smoothie that balances tartness from the kiwi with the warmth of ginger. It's not just refreshing but also packed with vitamin C and probiotics, making it an ideal morning boost.

Fizzy refreshment Sparkling Kiwi Ginger Cooler For those who love fizzy drinks, a sparkling kiwi ginger cooler is just the thing. Mix kiwi puree with grated ginger, and top it off with sparkling water or soda. Add ice cubes, and garnish with mint leaves for an extra touch. This drink is perfect for afternoon gatherings or as an evening refreshment.

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Tea twist Iced Kiwi Ginger Tea Infusion Iced tea lovers can try an infusion of kiwi and ginger for a refreshing twist. Brew green tea bags in hot water until steeped, then chill. Add sliced kiwis and thinly sliced ginger root before serving over ice. Sweeten with honey, if desired, and enjoy this antioxidant-rich drink on warm days.

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Citrus blend Kiwi ginger lemonade fusion A fusion of kiwi and ginger lemonade makes for a zesty summer drink. Start by mixing freshly squeezed lemon juice with sugar or honey until dissolved in water. Then, add pureed kiwis and grated ginger for flavor depth. Serve chilled over ice cubes, garnished with lemon slices or additional kiwi pieces.