Here's why kiwi is great for your skin
What's the story
Kiwi skin has always been underrated, but it can do wonders for your health.
Yes, while most people throw away the skin, it is full of nutrients and antioxidants that are critical for good health.
Here's a look at the benefits of eating kiwi skin and how you can incorporate it into your daily routine for good health.
Fiber boost
Rich in dietary fiber
Kiwi skin is an excellent source of dietary fiber, which aids digestion and helps in having a healthy gut.
Eating fiber-rich foods such as kiwi skin can promote regular bowel movements and prevent constipation.
Fiber also helps regulate blood sugar levels by slowing down the absorption of sugar into the bloodstream.
Antioxidant powerhouse
High antioxidant content
The skin of a kiwi is rich in antioxidants like vitamin C and polyphenols.
These compounds protect the body against oxidative stress induced by free radicals.
By neutralizing these harmful molecules, antioxidants play a key role in reducing inflammation and lowering the risk of chronic diseases.
Immune support
Supports immune function
Kiwi skin is rich in vitamin C, a vital nutrient for strengthening immunity.
This vitamin greatly improves the body's capacity to produce white blood cells, which play a vital role in fighting infections and diseases.
Making kiwi skin a regular part of your diet could strengthen your immunity, thereby making you less prone to common colds and other infections.
Heart benefits
Promotes heart health
The nutrients in kiwi skin are key to a healthy heart, as they help improve cholesterol levels and control high blood pressure.
The high potassium content in the skin helps regulate sodium levels in the body, which is important for healthy blood pressure.
Including kiwi skin in your diet regularly could also greatly reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases over time.
Skin glow
Enhances skin health
The reason why eating kiwi skin can actually benefit your own skin is because of its high vitamin E content.
Vitamin E has antioxidant properties, so it protects from UV damage due to sun exposure while promoting healthy cell growth.
The nutrient also helps in keeping your complexion smooth by retaining moisture within the cells effectively.