Kiwi v/s Dragon fruit: Which is healthier?

Kiwi and dragon fruit are two exotic fruits that have become immensely popular for their unique flavors and nutritional benefits. Both these fruits are packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, making them a healthy addition to your diet. But, how do they stack up against each other in terms of health benefits? Let's find out the nutritional profiles of kiwi and dragon fruit.

#1 Vitamin C content comparison Kiwi is famous for its high vitamin C content, offering more than double the daily recommended intake in a single serving. This vitamin is important for boosting the immune system and skin health. Dragon fruit also has vitamin C but in lesser amounts than kiwi. While it still makes a good contribution to daily intake, it doesn't match kiwi's potency.

#2 Fiber levels in each fruit Both kiwi and dragon fruit are great sources of dietary fiber, which is essential for digestive health. Kiwi has more fiber than dragon fruit, with around two grams per serving as compared to dragon fruit's one gram per serving. The fiber in these fruits helps keep bowel movements regular and can help you maintain a healthy weight by keeping you full.

#3 Antioxidant properties explored Antioxidants are important for fighting oxidative stress in the body. Kiwi has a number of antioxidants, including vitamin E and polyphenols, which help protect cells from damage. Dragon fruit also has antioxidants such as betalains that give it its vibrant color and help reduce inflammation and oxidative stress.