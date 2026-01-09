Kohlrabi and dill: 5 vegetarian dishes you'll love

Kohlrabi and dill are two ingredients that can elevate vegetarian dishes with their unique flavors. Kohlrabi, with its crisp texture and mild taste, makes an excellent base for salads and sides. Dill, on the other hand, adds a fresh, aromatic touch that complements the earthy notes of kohlrabi. Together, they create a harmonious blend that can make simple ingredients shine in any meal.

Dish 1 Refreshing kohlrabi salad with dill A refreshing kohlrabi salad with dill is an ideal starter or side dish. Simply julienne fresh kohlrabi and toss it with chopped dill, lemon juice, and olive oil. This combination brings out the natural sweetness of the kohlrabi while adding a zesty kick from the lemon. The crispness of the kohlrabi pairs perfectly with the fragrant dill, making it a delightful addition to any meal.

Dish 2 Creamy kohlrabi soup infused with dill A creamy kohlrabi soup infused with dill is both comforting and nutritious. Start by sauteing onions and garlic until soft, then add diced kohlrabi and vegetable broth. Once cooked through, blend until smooth for a creamy texture. Finish by stirring in fresh dill for an aromatic finish. This soup is perfect for cooler days when you want something warm yet light.

Dish 3 Kohlrabi fritters seasoned with dill Kohlrabi fritters seasoned with dill make for an excellent appetizer or snack option. Grate fresh kohlrabi and mix it with flour, spices, and chopped dill to form a batter. Pan-fry small patties until golden brown on both sides. The fritters are crispy on the outside and tender inside, with hints of dill enhancing each bite.

Dish 4 Roasted kohlrabi wedges sprinkled with dill Roasted kohlrabi wedges sprinkled with dill make for an easy-to-make side dish that goes well with any main course. Cut kohlrabi into wedges, toss them in olive oil, salt, pepper, and dried dill before roasting at high heat until tender inside but crispy outside. These wedges add depth to your plate without overpowering other flavors.