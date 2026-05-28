Want fuller-looking hair? Try a layered shag

The layered shag hairstyle is a versatile and trendy option for those with textured hair. This style adds volume, movement, and depth to the hair, making it look lively and full of character. The layered shag can be customized to suit different face shapes and personal styles, making it a popular choice among fashion-forward individuals. Here's how you can rock this hairstyle with confidence and flair.

Tip 1 Choosing the right layers Selecting the right layers is key to achieving the perfect layered shag. For textured hair, opt for long layers that enhance natural waves or curls. Shorter layers can add more volume but may require more maintenance. Consult your stylist to determine which layering technique best suits your hair type and desired look.

Tip 2 Styling products for texture Using the right styling products can make a world of difference in how your layered shag looks. Go for volumizing mousses or texturizing sprays that amplify natural texture without weighing it down. These products help define each layer while keeping them bouncy and full of life throughout the day.

Advertisement

Tip 3 Maintenance tips for longevity To keep your layered shag looking its best, regular trims every six to eight weeks are essential. This prevents split ends and keeps the shape intact. Also, use sulfate-free shampoos and conditioners to avoid stripping natural oils from your hair, keeping it healthy and vibrant.

Advertisement