Layering like a pro: 5 styles to try this autumn

Layering is the key to staying stylish and warm during autumn. Celebrities often set trends with their layered outfits, giving us a peek into how to combine comfort and style. By following their lead, you can create versatile looks that are perfect for any occasion. Here are five celebrity-inspired layering styles to help you nail autumn fashion this season.

#1 The classic trench coat look The trench coat is a celebrity favorite for its timeless appeal and versatility. Celebrities often wear it over casual outfits or formal attire, making it the perfect piece for any occasion. Pairing a trench coat with a simple turtleneck and jeans can give you an effortlessly chic look. Opt for neutral colors like beige or black to keep it versatile.

#2 Oversized sweaters for comfort Oversized sweaters are a staple in celebrity wardrobes during the chilly months. They are perfect for layering over shirts or under jackets, providing both warmth and style. Pair an oversized sweater with skinny jeans or leggings for a balanced silhouette. Stick to solid colors or subtle patterns for an understated yet fashionable look.

#3 Denim jackets as layering essentials Denim jackets are another celebrity favorite when it comes to layering in autumn. They add texture and dimension to any outfit without making it too warm. Celebrities often wear denim jackets over hoodies or casual tops, paired with trousers or skirts. Choose classic blue denim or go for a colored option to make your outfit pop.

#4 Scarves: The ultimate accessory Scarves are the ultimate accessory for celebrities looking to add layers without bulk. They can be worn in multiple ways, adding both style and warmth. A chunky knit scarf can be paired with a coat or jacket, while a lightweight scarf can be used as an accent piece around the neck or head.