Visiting a library? Maintain these manners 

Libraries are a sanctuary for those seeking knowledge and quietude. They are an essential part of our community, providing resources and a place to study. To keep the serenity and orderliness of these spaces, certain etiquettes need to be followed. Here are five essential library etiquettes that every visitor must know to respect others and make the most of their visit.

Tip 1 Keep noise levels down One of the most important library etiquettes is to keep noise levels down. Libraries are meant to be quiet places where people can concentrate on reading or studying. Speaking softly, using headphones for audio devices, and avoiding loud activities will help maintain a peaceful environment for everyone.

Tip 2 Return materials promptly Returning materials promptly is essential in libraries. It ensures that resources are available for other patrons who may need them. If you take longer than the stipulated time, it could lead to fines or penalties, and deprive others of accessing those materials. Always check due dates and return items on time to avoid any hassle.

Tip 3 Respect personal space Respecting personal space is another crucial aspect of library etiquette. People often sit close to each other while studying or reading, so it's important to be mindful of not intruding into someone else's space with bags or belongings. Keeping your area tidy and not encroaching on others' seating helps create a comfortable atmosphere for all.

Tip 4 Follow computer usage guidelines Many libraries provide computers for public use, but they usually have rules in place to ensure fair access and usage. Following these guidelines by limiting your time during peak hours, not downloading large files that could slow down the network, and keeping your activities appropriate helps keep the system efficient for everyone.