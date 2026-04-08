Lima beans: Must-try recipes of these highly nutritious legumes

Lima beans are a versatile ingredient that can elevate any dish with their creamy texture and mild flavor. These beans are packed with protein, fiber, and essential nutrients, making them a healthy addition to any meal. Whether you are looking for a quick snack or a hearty main course, lima beans have got you covered. Here are five delicious recipes that highlight the unique qualities of lima beans.

Dish 1 Creamy lima bean soup Creamy lima bean soup is a comforting dish perfect for chilly days. Start by sauteing onions and garlic until fragrant. Add cooked lima beans, vegetable broth, and season with salt and pepper. Simmer until the beans are tender, then blend until smooth for a creamy texture. Garnish with fresh herbs for added flavor.

Dish 2 Lima bean salad with herbs A refreshing lima bean salad is perfect for warm-weather meals. Mix cooked lima beans with chopped cucumbers, tomatoes, and red onions. Toss in fresh herbs like parsley or mint for an aromatic touch. Drizzle with olive oil and lemon juice before serving to enhance the flavors.

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Dish 3 Spicy lima bean stir-fry For those who like it spicy, try a lima bean stir-fry. Start by frying bell peppers, carrots, and broccoli in a pan. Add cooked lima beans and season with soy sauce and chili flakes. Stir-fry everything until the vegetables are tender yet crisp. This dish is perfect for anyone looking to add a little heat to their meal.

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Dish 4 Baked lima bean casserole A baked lima bean casserole makes for a hearty meal option. Mix cooked lima beans with diced tomatoes, corn kernels, and shredded cheese in a baking dish. Season with herbs like thyme or oregano before baking until golden brown on top.