Lithuania's best lakeside cycle trails: A list

Lithuania, with its stunning landscapes and serene lakes, is a cyclist's paradise. The lakeside trails of the country provide an unparalleled opportunity to explore nature on two wheels. From beginners to seasoned cyclists, these trails offer something for everyone. You can enjoy the tranquility of the lakes while cycling through lush forests and charming villages. Here are some of the best lakeside cycle trails in Lithuania.

#1 Trail around Lake Galve The trail around Lake Galve is one of the most popular cycling routes in Lithuania. Located in Trakai National Park, this trail gives cyclists a chance to explore the historical sites and beautiful nature. The route is relatively flat, making it ideal for all skill levels. Cyclists can enjoy views of Trakai Island Castle and lush greenery surrounding the lake.

#2 Cycling through Aukstaitija National Park Aukstaitija National Park has a network of cycling trails that wind through dense forests and past numerous lakes. The park's diverse ecosystem makes it a great place for nature lovers to explore. Cyclists can expect a mix of challenging terrain and easy paths, making it suitable for both casual riders and more experienced cyclists.

#3 Exploring Lake Druksiai Trail The Lake Druksiai trail offers stunning views of one of Lithuania's largest lakes. This route takes you through peaceful countryside, dotted with small villages where you can take a break at local cafes or shops. The trail is well-marked, ensuring easy navigation for cyclists who want to soak in the calmness of nature.

#4 Discovering Lake Plateliai path Lake Plateliai has a scenic path that winds through Plateliai Regional Park. This area is known for its rich wildlife and pristine nature. Cyclists can spot various bird species while enjoying panoramic views of the lake from different vantage points along the path. The trail is well-maintained, making it accessible throughout the year.