Lithuania's most scenic tree-lined paths: A list

Lithuania has a number of tree-lined urban walks that provide a peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. These walks are not just about the greenery, but also about the history and culture of the cities. From Vilnius' historic streets to Kaunas' modernist avenues, each walk gives you a unique experience. Here are some of Lithuania's most scenic tree-lined urban walks.

#1 Vilnius' Bernardine Gardens Bernardine Gardens in Vilnius are a perfect combination of nature and history. Situated next to the Old Town, the gardens offer a peaceful retreat with their tree-lined paths and well-maintained flower beds. Visitors can enjoy a leisurely stroll while taking in views of the nearby architecture. The gardens also host various events throughout the year, making them a lively part of Vilnius' cultural scene.

#2 Kaunas' Nemunas Island Park Nemunas Island Park in Kaunas is an ideal destination for those looking for a mix of nature and recreation. The park is surrounded by the confluence of the Nemunas and Neris rivers and has miles of tree-lined paths for walkers and cyclists. It also features several recreational facilities such as playgrounds and sports courts. The park's central location makes it easily accessible from anywhere in the city.

#3 Klaipeda's Jono Kalnas Hill Jono Kalnas Hill in Klaipeda offers panoramic views over the city and surrounding landscapes. The hill is covered with trees that create a canopy over the walking paths, providing shade during hot summer days. From the top, visitors can enjoy stunning vistas of both land and sea, making it an ideal spot for photography enthusiasts.