Lively Latin flavors: Cooking with achiote paste
What's the story
Achiote paste, a brilliant mixture of annatto seeds, spices, and garlic, is the secret weapon of Latin American cuisine.
Its earthy flavor and captivating red color turn ordinary ingredients into culinary masterpieces.
In this article, we uncover five unexpected ways to use achiote paste in your cooking. Prepare to unleash your inner Latin American chef!
Tofu marinade
Transform your tofu
Marinating tofu: Combine two tablespoons of achiote paste with the juice of one orange and one lime, and add a pinch of salt.
Use this mixture to marinate the tofu slices for at least 30 minutes before pan-frying or baking.
This method imparts a tangy flavor to the tofu and gives it a beautiful golden color, enhancing both its taste and appearance.
Taco filling
Vibrant vegetarian tacos
Vegetarian tacos get a flavor boost from achiote paste too! Mix it with mashed sweet potatoes or pumpkin for a healthy and delicious filling.
For each cup of mashed veggies, stir in a tablespoon of achiote paste, along with some chopped onions and cilantro for extra flavor.
Serve this vibrant filling in soft corn tortillas, topped with creamy avocado slices and tangy pickled onions for added freshness and color. Yum!
Rice coloring
Flavorful rice dishes
Rice cooked with a teaspoon of dissolved achiote paste takes on a deliciously appetizing reddish hue and subtle flavor infusion from the spice blend.
This trick is especially great for rice dishes served with beans or veggies, adding a hint of taste without overwhelming the main ingredients.
Give this a try for a super easy way to jazz up your everyday rice!
Soup seasoning
A twist on traditional soups
Adding just half a teaspoon of achiote paste to soups can add a surprising depth of flavor. This works well for both vegetable-based and creamy soups.
So, whether you're making lentil soup or potato chowder, adding this spice mix will elevate your dish. It adds a warmth and complexity that complements and enhances the overall flavor profile.
Dressing base
Homemade salad dressings
Whip up unique salad dressings using achiote paste as the base.
Blend one tablespoon of the paste with olive oil, vinegar (apple cider or white wine), honey, salt, pepper, and a squeeze of lime juice.
This dressing pairs well with mixed greens and roasted vegetable salads.
Use it as a marinade for grilled vegetable skewers for a refreshing change from the usual dressings.