Lively legumes: Cooking with green lentils
What's the story
Green lentils are a secret superpower in the kitchen!
Packed with protein, fiber, and minerals, they're the unsung heroes of many of our favorite meals.
This article is all about giving green lentils the spotlight they deserve. We've got five unexpected and delicious ways to use them - say goodbye to boring soups and stews!
Salad boost
Transform salads with a protein punch
Adding a scoop of cooked green lentils to your salad is a great way to amp up the protein content.
A cup of cooked lentils packs in around 18 grams of protein, making it a hearty addition to your greens and veggies.
Simply toss them with some vinaigrette, fresh herbs, and your favorite veggies for a wholesome meal.
Veggie patties
Create hearty lentil burgers
Turn humble green lentils into delicious vegetarian burgers by smashing them up with your favorite spices, some breadcrumbs, and a binder like flour or mashed potatoes.
Form patties out of the mixture, then pan-fry or bake until crispy.
These burgers are not only tasty but also packed with nutrients, providing a healthy alternative to conventional options.
Soup upgrade
Enhance soups for extra nutrition
Adding green lentils to soups not only contributes a satisfying depth and texture but also significantly increases nutritional value.
Whether you're making a simple vegetable broth or a heartier recipe like minestrone, stirring in a cup of green lentils will add a substantial fiber boost to your soup—around 15 grams per serving.
Dip delights
Experiment with lentil-based dips
Green lentil dips are a delicious change of pace from regular hummus or bean dips.
Simply blend cooked green lentils with garlic, lemon juice, olive oil, and your favorite seasonings until smooth. This spread is ideal for crackers or veggie sticks.
Plus, it's not just tasty, but also a good source of protein and fiber.
Baking innovation
Bake with green lentil flour
If you're searching for a gluten-free baking alternative, look no further than green lentil flour!
It can easily substitute traditional flours in recipes such as pancakes or muffins. You can replace about 25% of the total flour needed in the recipe, without sacrificing flavor or texture.
This simple swap not only boosts the nutrient profile of your baked treats but also keeps them light and fluffy.