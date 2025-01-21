What's the story

Mauritian vegetarian cuisine is a vibrant blend of different culinary cultures, reflecting the island's rich multicultural history.

It relies on the use of aromatic spices, which not only amplify flavor but also contribute to well-being.

Essential spices in these dishes are turmeric, cumin, coriander, mustard seeds, and fenugreek.

Familiarizing yourself with these spices can transform your cooking and bring a taste of Mauritius to your dishes.