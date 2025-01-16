Wholesome hearty bowls: Cooking with farro
What's the story
Farro, a fiber, protein and nutrient-packed ancient grain, is the new star of the culinary world.
This versatile ingredient shines in everything from salads to soups, bringing a deliciously nutty flavor and satisfyingly chewy texture to your meals.
Whether you're starting your day with a nutrient-dense breakfast bowl or sitting down to a hearty dinner, farro provides the perfect foundation for building healthy and delicious dishes.
Morning start
Farro breakfast bowl
Start your day with a delicious and nutritious farro breakfast bowl.
Simply cook farro according to the package directions, then mix it with your favorite dairy or plant-based milk.
Top it off with fresh fruits like berries or sliced bananas, a sprinkle of cinnamon, and a drizzle of honey for added sweetness.
This combination is not only tasty but also provides essential nutrients to fuel your morning.
Lunch option
Farro salad delight
If you're looking for a light but satisfying lunch option, try a farro salad.
Toss together cooked farro, mixed greens (spinach or arugula), cherry tomatoes, cucumber slices, and crumbled feta cheese.
Drizzle it all with a zesty dressing of olive oil and lemon juice.
This refreshing salad is loaded with vitamins and minerals to keep your energy up throughout the day.
Dinner comfort
Hearty farro soup
Craving a cozy dinner? A bowl of warm, hearty farro soup is just the ticket.
Simply saute onions and garlic in olive oil until fragrant and softened.
Toss in chopped carrots, celery, and farro. Add vegetable broth and simmer until farro is tender and veggies are cooked.
Season with salt, pepper, and herbs of your choice (thyme or rosemary work great) for a comforting, flavorful meal.
Creative twist
Farro risotto alternative
Farro makes a healthy and delicious alternative to traditional risotto.
Simply cook it in vegetable broth, adding liquid until creamy but still al dente.
Then, stir in sauteed mushrooms and peas for texture, and add grated Parmesan for creaminess without the need for heavy cream.
This version retains the comfort of the classic while incorporating the benefits of farro.
Dessert time
Sweet farro pudding
Finish your day on a sweet note with a farro pudding dessert.
Combine cooked farro and coconut milk for a creamy base. Stir in vanilla extract for a hint of warmth; add maple syrup for natural sweetness.
Top it off with toasted nuts or seeds for a satisfying crunch and a nutrient boost, rounding out any meal.