What's the story

Farro, a fiber, protein and nutrient-packed ancient grain, is the new star of the culinary world.

This versatile ingredient shines in everything from salads to soups, bringing a deliciously nutty flavor and satisfyingly chewy texture to your meals.

Whether you're starting your day with a nutrient-dense breakfast bowl or sitting down to a hearty dinner, farro provides the perfect foundation for building healthy and delicious dishes.