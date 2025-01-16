Seasonal sips: Crafting soups with butternut squash
What's the story
Butternut squash, that incredibly versatile and super nutritious veggie, is the undisputed star of fall.
Its sweet, nutty taste serves as the ideal canvas for those soul-warming soups we all crave when the leaves start to change.
This article uncovers five game-changing ways to elevate your butternut squash soup recipes, taking comfort food classics to gourmet heights.
Basics
Classic butternut squash soup
A classic butternut squash soup is easy and delicious.
Start by roasting the squash to enhance its sweetness.
Next, puree it with vegetable broth and sauteed onions for creaminess.
Elevate the flavor with a sprinkle of nutmeg and cinnamon for warmth.
Enjoy this soup as a comforting meal or a sophisticated dinner party appetizer.
Fusion
Thai-inspired butternut squash soup
Give your taste buds a vacation with this Thai-inspired butternut squash soup.
Add coconut milk for creaminess and red curry paste for a kick of spice and depth of flavor.
Lime juice and cilantro bring a burst of freshness, while roasted peanuts provide a satisfying crunch.
This version not only packs a punch of flavor but also puts an exciting, exotic spin on the classic recipe.
Aromatic
Roasted garlic and butternut squash soup
Take your soup to the next level with the magic of roasted garlic.
Roasting whole cloves until they're soft and caramelized unlocks garlic's sweet side, which pairs perfectly with butternut squash.
Blend these star ingredients with vegetable stock, and finish with a swirl of cream or coconut milk for added richness.
The end result? A fragrant soup that's equal parts cozy and gourmet.
Seasonal delight
Apple cider butternut squash soup
Take your fall soup game to the next level by pairing butternut squash with apple cider.
The cider's tang cuts through the squash's sweetness, creating a flavor profile that's both complex and comforting.
Thyme leaves add earthiness, while toasted pumpkin seeds provide a satisfying crunch.
This is not your average soup - it's a celebration of autumn in a bowl.
Heat wave
Spicy chipotle butternut squash soup
If you like a little spice in your life, adding chipotle peppers to butternut squash soup is a game changer.
The smoky heat from chipotle peppers in adobo sauce perfectly complements the natural sweetness of the squash.
To counteract the spiciness, add corn kernels for a touch of sweetness and texture.
Serve with avocado slices and fresh cilantro on top to cool down the palate.