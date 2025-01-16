What's the story

Vetch, an underappreciated legume, is finally getting its due as a nutritious superstar and versatile addition to vegetarian diets.

This plant, a cousin to peas and lentils, has long been praised for its soil-enriching properties. But now, people are rediscovering it as a protein-rich food.

As more and more people seek sustainable and healthy foods, vetch is a great way to add variety and nutrition to your meals.