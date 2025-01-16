Improve your eye health with these simple exercises
Enhancing your eye health is vital for preserving clear vision throughout your life.
This article presents five simple exercises specifically developed to strengthen the muscles around your eyes and enhance concentric circle visual acuity.
These exercises are simple to do, don't need any special equipment, and can be performed anywhere.
Relaxation
Palming for relaxation
Palming is an excellent exercise to rest your eyes, particularly after extended screen use.
To perform, simply rub your palms together to generate warmth, then gently rest them over your closed eyelids without applying pressure.
The heat from your palms aids in relieving tension and relaxing the muscles surrounding your eyes.
Maintain this position for one to two minutes while focusing on deep breathing.
Focus shift
Focusing near and far
This exercise strengthens your eye muscles by enhancing their flexibility.
Sit or stand in a comfortable position and choose a point approximately 10 feet away. Concentrate on this distant point for 10 seconds.
Next, shift your focus to a nearby object, ideally six inches from your eyes. Maintain this closer focus for 10 seconds before switching back to the distant point.
Perform this cycle five times.
Eye movement
Figure eight tracing
Improve control of eye movement by picturing a huge figure eight lying on its side around 10 feet in front of you.
Keeping your head still, follow the figure eight with only your eyes, moving slowly.
Go one direction for a few seconds, then switch to the other way.
Repeat this exercise for two minutes.
Blinking
Blinking exercise
Blinking frequently is crucial for keeping our eyes lubricated and comfortable, but we often forget to do so, especially when concentrating on screens.
Every 20 minutes, perform 10 rapid blinks by almost closing your eyes as if you're falling asleep (do it very slowly).
This exercise re-wets the eyes and helps avoid dryness and discomfort.
Zoom in-out
Zooming activity
This exercise helps strengthen your ability to focus at different distances.
Sit with one arm outstretched, thumb pointing up.
Look at your thumb and slowly draw it closer, maintaining focus. Stop when it's three inches from your face or if it becomes difficult to focus.
Next, slowly move your thumb back to its original position, continuing to focus on it.