What's the story

Maize, the cornerstone of numerous African diets, holds particular cultural and culinary significance in Southern Africa.

This article delves into the most important maize varieties in vegetarian cuisine there, shedding light on their distinctive characteristics and integral roles in traditional dishes.

It serves as a tribute to the versatility and cultural richness of maize, reaffirming its status as the "unsung hero" of the region's gastronomy.