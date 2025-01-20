What's the story

Rooftop gardens are revolutionizing urban landscapes in Africa, creating lush sanctuaries amidst the concrete chaos of fast-paced cities.

These green retreats offer more than just a breath of fresh air - they foster biodiversity, combat the urban heat island effect, and even promote food security.

African rooftop garden designers are leading the charge, combining traditional wisdom with cutting-edge ecology to cultivate sustainable, thriving ecosystems in the sky.