The vitamin C champion: African kiwano fruit
What's the story
The African kiwano fruit (or horned melon) is a bright and exotic fruit that originates from Africa.
This intriguing fruit boasts a distinctive look and a powerhouse of nutrition, especially high in vitamin C.
Read on to discover the benefits and culinary uses of the kiwano fruit, and why you should definitely give it a try!
Nutrition
A nutritional powerhouse
Kiwano is a nutrient-dense fruit.
It is particularly high in vitamin C - a single serving offers approximately 18% of the daily recommended intake. Hence, it is a great fruit to strengthen your immunity.
Plus, it is a good source of antioxidants, and low in calories, which makes it a perfect addition to a healthy lifestyle.
Cooking
Culinary versatility of kiwano
Despite its intimidating appearance, kiwano is surprisingly versatile in the kitchen.
Its jelly-like flesh is perfect for enjoying raw or adding to salads for a refreshing twist.
Its unique citrusy flavor pairs well with smoothies and desserts.
And for those with a culinary adventurous streak, kiwano makes for an intriguing garnish on a wide range of dishes.
Gardening
Growing your own kiwano fruit
Green thumbs seeking a new exotic addition to their garden will love the challenge and reward of growing kiwano at home.
It loves the heat but can also be grown indoors with enough light.
The plant needs well-drained soil and regular watering.
With a little patience and care, you can enjoy the satisfaction of harvesting your own horned melons from the comfort of your backyard or balcony.
Wellness
Health benefits beyond vitamin C
Kiwano is not just a vitamin C powerhouse; it boasts a plethora of health benefits thanks to its nutrient-rich profile.
Its high antioxidant content battles harmful free radicals in the body, helping to reduce inflammation and ward off chronic diseases.
Plus, the fruit's high water content promotes hydration and digestion, proving beneficial for overall health.
Storage
Tips for selecting and storing kiwano
Select kiwanos with vibrant orange skin, as this indicates ripeness and ensures the best flavor.
At home, keep uncut kiwanos at room temperature, out of direct sunlight.
If you've already opened it, or it was ripe when you bought it, you should store it in the refrigerator in a tightly sealed container to preserve its freshness.