The base of berbere spice mix is formed by chili peppers, garlic, ginger, dried basil, korarima (a type of cardamom), rue (an herb), ajwain (carom seeds), nigella seeds, and fenugreek.

These ingredients are sun-dried, ground into a fine powder, and carefully blended in specific proportions to create the perfect balance of flavors.

Each ingredient adds its own layer of heat, aroma, and complexity to the blend.