Quick Indian breakfast puddings for busy mornings
What's the story
A healthy and delicious breakfast is the key to kick-starting your day, especially when mornings are hectic.
Indian cuisine provides fast, wholesome alternatives in the form of chia and sago pearl puddings.
These can be prepped the night before, and they strike the perfect balance between flavor and health benefits, making them the perfect choice for fueling up in the morning.
Chia pudding
Chia seeds: A nutrient powerhouse
Chia seeds are a great source of omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, and protein.
To prepare chia pudding, simply soak three tablespoons of chia seeds in one cup of milk (dairy or plant-based) overnight.
In the morning, sweeten it with a bit of honey or maple syrup and top it with fresh fruits or nuts.
It takes less than five minutes to prepare but keeps you satiated for hours.
Sago pudding
Sago pearls: Traditional yet trendy
Sago pearls, extracted from the sago palm, are a common ingredient in Indian breakfasts.
For a simple sago pudding, soak half a cup of sago pearls overnight.
In the morning, drain them, add a cup of milk, and cook on medium until thick.
Sweeten with jaggery or sugar and add cardamom powder for flavor.
Personal touch
Customizing your pudding
The beauty of these puddings lies in their adaptability.
You can customize them to suit your tastes or dietary needs.
Craving for chocolate? Stir some cocoa powder into your chia pudding and enjoy a guilt-free treat.
Similarly, incorporating seasonal fruits into your sago pudding not only enhances its taste but also its nutritional value, transforming each spoonful into a deliciously healthy option.
Efficiency
Make-ahead tips
One major benefit is that both chia and sago puddings can be made ahead of time.
They keep well in the fridge for up to five days when stored in an airtight container.
Making several servings at once saves time on hectic mornings and guarantees you won't miss out on breakfast on those days when every second matters.
Enhancements
Nutritional boosters
To amp up the nutritional profile of these puddings, you can add protein powder or nut butter.
This not only boosts the protein content but also makes them more satiating.
A sprinkle of flaxseeds or pumpkin seeds lends a crunchy texture while also adding a dose of omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants, respectively.
This way, you enhance both flavor and health benefits.