What's the story

India, a land of ancient spirituality, attracts millions of pilgrims and seekers each year.

These sacred journeys, woven into the fabric of the nation, promise solace and enlightenment.

However, the encroachment of commercialization and environmental concerns calls for a thoughtful reevaluation of these hallowed paths.

This article delves into the mystical world of India's spiritual journeys, shedding light on their contemporary struggles.