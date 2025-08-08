Why the lizard crawl workout is a full-body game changer

The lizard crawl is an extremely dynamic exercise capable of boosting flexibility and core strength remarkably. The movement is similar to that of a lizard crawling, as it works on multiple muscles at the same time. It serves as a great way to improve mobility, stability, and overall coordination of the body. Here's how you can perform the lizard crawl effectively and its benefits.

Technique Proper form for maximum benefits To execute the lizard crawl properly, begin in a plank position with your hands below your shoulders. Extend one hand forward as you bring the opposite knee towards your elbow. Keep your hips low to keep the tension in the core muscles. Alternate sides as you stride ahead, ensuring smooth transitions between every step. Staying true to form is key to reaping benefits and avoiding strain/injury.

Muscle activation Engaging multiple muscle groups The lizard crawl hits the core, shoulders, chest, hips, and legs. This full-body exercise builds strength and endurance in several places. The constant movement also improves cardiovascular fitness by elevating heart rate when you perform the exercise. If practiced regularly, you can develop better muscle tone and overall conditioning.

Flexibility boost Improving flexibility through movement Incorporating lizard crawls into your workout routine can do wonders for your flexibility, over time. The dynamic stretching involved in this exercise helps lengthen your muscles while promoting mobility in joints. As you progress with this movement, you'll get an increased range of motion in key areas such as hips and shoulders, which are crucial for daily activities as well as athletic performance.