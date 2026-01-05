These styles go well with long shrugs

Long shrugs are the perfect versatile piece that can amp up any winter outfit. They provide warmth and style, making them a go-to for layering in the chilly months. Be it a casual look or something more sophisticated, long shrugs can be paired with several pieces to create a chic ensemble. Here are five styles that go perfectly with long shrugs this winter.

#1 Pair with high-waisted jeans Long shrugs look best with high-waisted jeans, giving you a balanced silhouette. The combination of the shrug's length and the jeans' high waistline accentuates your figure while keeping you warm. Opt for neutral colors to keep the focus on the shrug, or go for contrasting shades for a bolder look. This pairing is perfect for both casual outings and semi-formal events.

#2 Layer over maxi dresses Maxi dresses are a winter wardrobe staple, and layering them with long shrugs makes them even more versatile. The combination gives you an elegant yet comfortable look, perfect for day-to-night transitions. Choose shrugs in solid colors or subtle patterns to complement your dress without overpowering it. This style is ideal for those who want to stay warm without compromising on style.

#3 Combine with midi skirts Long shrugs also pair beautifully with midi skirts, creating an effortlessly chic appearance. This combination works well with both pleated and pencil skirts, allowing you to experiment with textures and patterns. A fitted top underneath can add structure, while the shrug adds an element of flowiness to your outfit. It's a great choice for office wear or casual gatherings.

#4 Style with wide-leg trousers Wide-leg trousers and long shrugs make for a sophisticated pairing that's perfect for formal occasions or professional settings. The loose fit of the trousers balances out the long shrug's drape, creating a harmonious look that exudes confidence and poise. Opt for tailored trousers in rich fabrics like wool or linen blends to amp up the elegance of this combination.