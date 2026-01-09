Longboarding v/s frisbee golf: Which burns more calories?

Longboarding and frisbee golf are two popular outdoor activities that promise a good time while also keeping you fit. Both of them are fun, social, and a great way to enjoy the outdoors. However, they differ in terms of the physical demands they make. Here's a look at the calorie burn potential of longboarding and frisbee golf, to help you decide which activity suits your fitness goals better.

#1 Calorie burn in longboarding Longboarding is a dynamic sport that involves riding on a longboard, which is similar to a skateboard but larger and more stable. The activity involves constant movement, engaging various muscle groups as you balance, steer, and push off the ground. On average, a person can burn between 300 to 600 calories per hour depending on the intensity of the ride. The faster speeds and more challenging terrains can increase calorie expenditure significantly.

#2 Frisbee golf's physical demands Frisbee golf combines elements of traditional golf with frisbee throwing skills. Players walk through courses throwing discs at targets in as few throws as possible. While it may seem less physically demanding than longboarding at first glance, frisbee golf still provides a decent workout. Players can burn around 200 to 400 calories per hour depending on how much they walk between holes and how vigorously they throw.

#3 Comparing intensity levels The intensity level of an activity plays a major role in determining how many calories you burn. Longboarding usually involves more vigorous movements and higher heart rates due to continuous motion and need for balance control. Frisbee golf has moderate intensity with bursts of energy during throws but lower overall exertion compared to continuous sports like longboarding.