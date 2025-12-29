Lotus seeds for breakfast: 5 ideas you'll love

Lotus seeds, or makhana, are a popular snack in many parts of the world. Not only are they light on the stomach, but they are also packed with nutrients. These seeds can be a great addition to your breakfast routine, giving you energy and nutrition to kickstart your day. Here are five easy lotus seed breakfast ideas that are healthy and easy to prepare.

Tip 1 Spiced lotus seed snack For a savory breakfast option, try making spiced lotus seeds. Roast the seeds in a pan until they turn crispy. Add spices like turmeric, cumin, and chili powder for flavor. This snack is not only tasty but also provides protein and fiber to keep you full throughout the morning.

Tip 2 Sweet lotus seed pudding For a sweet start to your day, prepare lotus seed pudding. Soak the seeds overnight and then cook them with milk or a plant-based alternative until soft. Sweeten with honey or maple syrup and add cardamom for flavor. This creamy pudding is rich in calcium and can be enjoyed warm or chilled.

Tip 3 Lotus seed smoothie bowl Blend soaked lotus seeds with banana, almond milk, and a dash of vanilla extract for a nutritious smoothie bowl base. Pour into a bowl and top with fresh fruits like berries or mango slices, along with some granola for crunch. This smoothie bowl is packed with vitamins and antioxidants.

Tip 4 Lotus seed porridge Make a comforting porridge by cooking lotus seeds with water or milk until they become soft and creamy. Add ingredients like cinnamon, raisins, and nuts for added texture and flavor. This porridge is an excellent source of energy to keep you going through busy mornings.