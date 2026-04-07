Dislike lotus stem? These recipes may make you rethink

Lotus stem, a versatile ingredient, is a staple in many Asian cuisines. Its crunchy texture and mild flavor make it perfect for a range of dishes. Not only does it add a unique taste, but it is also loaded with nutrients like fiber and vitamins. Here are five delightful recipes that highlight the culinary potential of lotus stem, each offering a different way to enjoy this remarkable vegetable.

Dish 1 Spicy lotus stem stir-fry A spicy lotus stem stir-fry is a quick and flavorful dish that goes well with rice or noodles. To prepare, slice the lotus stem into thin rounds and saute them with garlic, ginger, and green chilies. Add soy sauce and chili paste for an extra kick. This dish is not just easy to make but also highlights the natural crunchiness of the lotus stem.

Dish 2 Sweet and sour lotus stem Sweet and sour lotus stem is a perfect balance of flavors that goes well with any meal. Cook sliced lotus stems in a mixture of vinegar, sugar, soy sauce, and pineapple juice until tender. Add bell peppers for color and texture. This dish is ideal for those who love tangy flavors with a hint of sweetness.

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Dish 3 Lotus stem chips with herbs Lotus stem chips are an innovative snack option that can be enjoyed anytime. Slice the lotus stems thinly using a mandoline slicer, and fry them until crispy. Season with salt, pepper, and your choice of herbs, like rosemary or thyme, for added flavor. These chips make for an excellent alternative to regular potato chips.

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Dish 4 Lotus stem curry delight Lotus stem curry delight is a hearty dish perfect for those who love rich curries. Cook sliced lotus stems in coconut milk with spices like cumin, coriander, turmeric, and garam masala. Add vegetables like potatoes or peas to make it more filling. Serve this curry hot with steamed rice or flatbreads.