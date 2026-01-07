Visiting Cambodia? Keep these lotus stem snacks in your itinerary

Cambodia 's unique lotus stem snacks are a must-try for any food lover. These snacks, made from the lotus plant, are a staple in the local cuisine. They are known for their crunchy texture and mild flavor, making them a versatile ingredient in many dishes. Trying these snacks will give you a taste of Cambodia's rich culinary heritage and its innovative use of local ingredients.

Dish 1 Traditional Lotus Stem Salad Lotus stem salad is a popular Cambodian dish that combines the crunchy texture of lotus stems with fresh herbs and vegetables. The dish is usually tossed with lime juice, fish sauce, and sugar to create a perfect balance of flavors. It can be served as an appetizer or side dish and is often garnished with peanuts or sesame seeds for added crunch.

Dish 2 Stir-fried lotus stems with vegetables Stir-fried lotus stems with vegetables is another common way to enjoy this ingredient. The stems are cooked with a variety of vegetables like bell peppers and carrots, and flavored with soy sauce and garlic. This dish highlights the versatility of lotus stems, as they absorb flavors well while retaining their crispness.

Dish 3 Sweet lotus stem dessert In Cambodia, sweet lotus stem dessert is a unique treat that highlights the natural sweetness of the lotus plant. The stems are boiled until tender and then soaked in a sugar syrup infused with pandan leaves for flavor. This dessert offers a delightful contrast to the savory dishes made with lotus stems.