Love bathua? You'll enjoy these breakfasts

Bathua, or lamb's quarters, is a versatile leafy green that can be used in a range of breakfast dishes. Famous for its nutritional benefits, bathua is loaded with vitamins and minerals. Adding this leafy green to your morning meal can be a delicious and healthy way to kickstart your day. Here are five breakfast ideas using bathua that are both tasty and easy to make.

Dish 1 Bathua paratha delight Bathua paratha is a popular North Indian breakfast. The leaves are finely chopped and kneaded into whole wheat flour dough. Spiced with cumin seeds and green chilies, these flatbreads are rolled out and cooked on a hot griddle with a little oil or ghee. Served with yogurt or pickles, bathua parathas make a nutritious start to the day.

Dish 2 Nutritious bathua smoothie A bathua smoothie is an easy way to include this leafy green in your diet. Blend fresh bathua leaves with a banana, almond milk, and a spoonful of honey for sweetness. The result is a creamy smoothie loaded with essential nutrients like iron and calcium from the bathua, and potassium from the banana.

Dish 3 Savory bathua upma Upma is a South Indian breakfast made with semolina or rava. To prepare bathua upma, saute mustard seeds, urad dal, curry leaves, chopped onions, tomatoes, and green chilies in oil. Add semolina and water to cook. Finally, stir in finely chopped bathua leaves until they wilt. This dish is not just filling but also packed with the goodness of bathua.

Dish 4 Crispy bathua pakoras For a crunchy start to your day, try bathua pakoras. Mix gram flour with spices like turmeric powder and red chili powder. Add chopped bathua leaves to the batter and deep-fry spoonfuls of it in hot oil until golden brown. These crispy fritters are perfect for tea-time snacking or as an accompaniment to breakfast.