Caraway seeds: Try adding this aromatic spice in everyday dishes
What's the story
Caraway seeds, with their distinct flavor, can make a great addition to vegetarian dishes. These seeds are known for their aromatic qualities and are often used in various cuisines around the world. They lend a warm, slightly peppery taste that can elevate the simplest of meals. Here are five vegetarian recipes that highlight the versatility of caraway seeds, giving you delicious options for any meal.
Dish 1
Caraway seed potato pancakes
Potato pancakes with caraway seeds are a delicious twist on a classic dish.
Grate some potatoes and mix them with finely chopped onions, flour, and caraway seeds.
Shape the mixture into small patties, and fry them till golden brown.
The caraway seeds add an earthy flavor that goes well with the potatoes, making these pancakes a perfect snack or side dish.
Dish 2
Spiced lentil soup with caraway
Lentil soup gets an aromatic upgrade with caraway seeds.
Cook lentils with diced tomatoes, carrots, and celery in vegetable broth. Add cumin and coriander for extra spice.
As the soup simmers, toss in some caraway seeds to infuse the broth with their unique flavor.
This hearty soup is both comforting and nutritious.
Dish 3
Caraway-infused cabbage slaw
Cabbage slaw can be made more interesting by adding caraway seeds to the mix.
Thinly slice cabbage and mix it with grated carrots and a dressing of olive oil, vinegar, salt, pepper, and crushed caraway seeds.
The tangy dressing complements the natural sweetness of the vegetables while adding depth with every bite.
Dish 4
Roasted root vegetables with caraway
Roasting root vegetables, like carrots, parsnips, and potatoes, brings out their natural sweetness.
Toss them in olive oil, along with salt and pepper, before sprinkling generously with crushed caraway seeds.
Roast until tender at high heat for maximum caramelization effects.
This dish makes for an excellent side option at any dinner table.
Dish 5
Caraway-spiced bread rolls
Baking bread rolls infused with caraway seeds is simple, yet rewarding.
Just prepare your usual dough using flour, yeast, water, sugar, and salt, but add whole or crushed caraway seeds into the mixture before kneading.
Let it rise, shape, bake, and enjoy warm, fresh from the oven, with butter or jam, if desired.