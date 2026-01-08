Love cheese? You must try bryndza from Slovakia

Bryndza, a traditional Slovak cheese, is a staple in the country's culinary scene. Made from sheep's milk, this soft and crumbly cheese is known for its distinct flavor. It is commonly used in various dishes and can also be enjoyed on its own. Here are five must-try bryndza dishes that highlight the versatility and richness of this unique Slovak cheese.

Dish 1 Bryndzove halusky: A national dish Bryndzove halusky is one of Slovakia's most famous dishes. It consists of potato dumplings mixed with bryndza cheese and topped with crispy fried onions. The creamy texture of bryndza pairs perfectly with the soft dumplings, making it a comforting meal for locals and visitors alike. This dish is usually served as a main course or hearty lunch option.

Dish 2 Bryndzova pomazanka: A savory spread Bryndzova pomazanka is a delicious spread made by mixing bryndza cheese with butter, garlic, and herbs. This savory spread is ideal for slathering on bread or crackers for a quick snack or light meal. The combination of creamy bryndza and aromatic garlic makes it an irresistible treat for cheese lovers.

Dish 3 Bryndzovy kolac: A cheesy pastry delight Bryndzovy kolac is a pastry filled with bryndza cheese mixed with potatoes or other vegetables. This savory pie can be found at bakeries across Slovakia and makes for an excellent snack or light lunch option. The flaky crust complements the rich filling perfectly, making it a favorite among locals.

Dish 4 Bryndzova polievka: A warming soup Bryndzova polievka is a comforting soup made with bryndza cheese dissolved into a broth with potatoes and herbs like dill or parsley. This warming soup is especially popular during colder months when you need something hearty yet flavorful. The unique taste of melted bryndza adds depth to this simple yet satisfying dish.