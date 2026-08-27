Chickpea chaat: 5 tasty ways to enjoy this street-style snack
What's the story
Chickpea chaat is a popular street food that combines the goodness of chickpeas with a medley of spices and toppings. This versatile dish can be enjoyed in various forms across different regions. Here are five unique street-style variations of chickpea chaat, each offering a distinct flavor profile and culinary experience. From tangy to spicy, these variations cater to diverse taste preferences and showcase the adaptability of chickpeas in various dishes.
Dish 1
Tangy chickpea delight
This version of chickpea chaat is all about tanginess. It features boiled chickpeas mixed with tamarind chutney, lemon juice, and chaat masala.
The combination gives a refreshing taste that is perfect for those who love tangy flavors.
Topped with finely chopped onions and coriander leaves, this dish gives an explosion of flavors in every bite.
Dish 2
Spicy chickpea fusion
For spice lovers, this variation is a must-try. It features boiled chickpeas mixed with spicy green chutney and red chili powder for an extra kick.
The addition of chopped green chilies and onions makes it even spicier.
This version is perfect for those who like their breakfast on the hotter side.
Dish 3
Sweet and savory chickpea mix
This variation beautifully balances sweet and savory elements by combining boiled chickpeas with sweet yogurt or curd, and tangy tamarind chutney.
A sprinkle of sev (crispy noodles) adds texture, while pomegranate seeds provide bursts of sweetness amidst the savory notes.
It's an ideal pick for those who love contrasting flavors in their meals.
Dish 4
Nutty chickpea crunch
Adding peanuts or cashews to the mix gives this variation a delightful crunch.
The roasted nuts are mixed with boiled chickpeas, onions, tomatoes, and spices like cumin powder or black salt to create a nutty-flavored dish.
This one is perfect for those who love adding textures to their food.
Dish 5
Herb-infused chickpea refreshment
This refreshing version is all about herbs. It features boiled chickpeas mixed with mint leaves, coriander leaves, lemon zest, and cucumber slices for a cooling effect.
The addition of yogurt dressing makes it creamy, without overpowering the natural flavors of the ingredients used here.