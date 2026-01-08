Love daliya? You'll enjoy these street-style breakfast variations

Daliya, or broken wheat porridge, is a staple in many Indian households. Its versatility makes it an ideal base for various street-style breakfast innovations. These variations not only enhance the flavor but also make daliya an exciting meal option. From savory to sweet, these street-style twists offer something for everyone. Here are five innovative ways to enjoy daliya as a delicious breakfast option.

#1 Spicy vegetable daliya Spicy vegetable daliya is a savory twist on the classic porridge. Cooked with an assortment of vegetables like carrots, peas, and bell peppers, this version adds a burst of flavor and nutrition. A dash of spices like cumin and coriander elevates the taste profile. This hearty meal is perfect for those who prefer their breakfast on the spicier side.

#2 Sweet banana daliya For those with a sweet tooth, banana daliya is an appealing option. By adding ripe bananas and a sprinkle of cinnamon, you can create a naturally sweetened porridge that requires no added sugar. This variation not only satisfies sweet cravings but also provides essential nutrients like potassium and fiber.

#3 Nutty almond daliya Almonds add a crunchy texture and nutty flavor to daliya, making it even more delicious. Just add some chopped almonds while cooking, and you have a protein-rich breakfast option. You can also add honey or maple syrup for a touch of sweetness if you like.

#4 Tangy lemon daliya Lemon adds zestiness to plain daliya, making it refreshing and tangy. A squeeze of lemon juice along with some grated lemon rind gives this porridge an invigorating twist. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves for added aroma and visual appeal.