Love horseradish? You'll enjoy these recipes

Horseradish is a root vegetable known for its pungent flavor and spicy kick. It is commonly used to add zest to sauces and condiments. However, horseradish can be used in a number of unexpected ways in the kitchen. From enhancing soups to creating unique dressings, this versatile ingredient can elevate many dishes. Here are five creative ways to use horseradish in your cooking routine.

Tip 1 Horseradish-infused cream sauce A horseradish-infused cream sauce can be an excellent accompaniment for vegetables or pasta. Simply mix sour cream with freshly grated horseradish, lemon juice, and a pinch of salt. This sauce adds a tangy kick that complements the natural flavors of the dish, without overpowering them. It works well as a dip or a dressing, offering versatility to your meal preparations.

Tip 2 Spicy horseradish vinaigrette Creating a spicy vinaigrette with horseradish is an innovative way to liven up salads. Combine olive oil, apple cider vinegar, Dijon mustard, honey, and freshly grated horseradish in a jar. Shake well until emulsified, and drizzle over mixed greens or roasted vegetables for an added layer of flavor that balances sweetness with heat.

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Tip 3 Horseradish mashed potatoes twist For those looking to add some zing to their mashed potatoes, incorporating horseradish is an excellent option. Boil potatoes until tender, and mash them with butter and milk as usual. Then, mix in freshly grated horseradish according to taste preference. The result is creamy mashed potatoes with an unexpected spicy twist that elevates this classic side dish.

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Tip 4 Zesty horseradish coleslaw Adding horseradish to coleslaw gives it an exciting twist on the traditional recipe. Shred cabbage and carrots as usual, but replace part of the mayonnaise dressing with sour cream mixed with grated horseradish for extra zestiness. This combination works great at barbecues or as part of any meal where you want something crunchy, yet flavorful, on your plate.