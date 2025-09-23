Love lotus root? You'll enjoy these dishes

Lotus root is a versatile ingredient that can be used in a number of dishes to add a unique texture and flavor. Its crunchy texture and mild taste make it a great addition to both savory and sweet dishes. Here, we take you through five delightful recipes that highlight the versatility of lotus root, giving you new ways to enjoy this fascinating ingredient.

Dish 1 Spicy lotus root stir-fry A spicy lotus root stir-fry is a quick and flavorful dish that combines the crunchiness of lotus root with bold spices. Slice the lotus root thinly and stir-fry it with garlic, ginger, and chili peppers for an exciting kick. Add soy sauce and sesame oil for depth of flavor. This dish goes well with steamed rice or noodles, making it a perfect choice for a weeknight meal.

Dish 2 Lotus root chips with dip Lotus root chips are an excellent snack option that can be paired with your favorite dip. Simply slice the lotus root into thin rounds, toss them in olive oil, salt, and pepper, and bake until crispy. These chips can be enjoyed with hummus or guacamole for added flavor. They provide a healthy alternative to regular potato chips while offering the same satisfying crunch.

Dish 3 Sweet lotus root dessert soup For those who love sweet treats, try making a dessert soup using lotus root. Cook sliced lotus roots in water with rock sugar until tender. Add pandan leaves for fragrance and serve warm or chilled as per your liking. This dessert soup is not only refreshing but also offers a subtle sweetness that complements the natural taste of lotus root.

Dish 4 Braised lotus root with mushrooms Braised lotus root with mushrooms is an earthy dish that highlights the natural flavors of its ingredients. Simmer sliced lotus roots with shiitake mushrooms in vegetable broth until they are tender but firm. Season with soy sauce, garlic, and scallions for an added depth of flavor. This dish makes for an excellent side or main course when served over rice.