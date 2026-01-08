Love lotus seeds? You'll enjoy these street-style breakfast dishes
Lotus seeds, which are commonly used in Indian street food, are a versatile ingredient. They are nutritious and can be added to a variety of dishes. These seeds are commonly used in sweet and savory dishes alike. They are a part of many street foods across the country. Here are five popular Indian street foods that use lotus seeds, and how they are made.
Makhana chaat delight
Makhana chaat is a tangy and spicy street food that mixes roasted lotus seeds with potatoes, chickpeas, and chutneys. The dish is garnished with sev and fresh coriander leaves for an extra crunch and flavor. The combination of sweet, sour, and spicy flavors makes it a favorite among street food lovers.
Sweet makhana kheer
Makhana kheer is a sweet dessert made by simmering lotus seeds in milk with sugar and cardamom. It is usually garnished with nuts like almonds or cashews for added texture. This creamy dish is popular during festivals and special occasions, giving a deliciously satisfying end to any meal.
Spicy roasted makhana snack
Spicy roasted makhana snack is a simple yet flavorful treat where lotus seeds are roasted with spices like chili powder, turmeric, and salt. This crunchy snack can be enjoyed on its own or as an accompaniment to tea or coffee. Its spicy kick makes it an addictive munching option for all ages.
Makhana raita refreshment
Makhana raita is a cooling yogurt-based dish that mixes roasted lotus seeds with yogurt, cucumber, mint leaves, and spices like cumin powder or black salt. This refreshing raita goes well with biryani or pulao but can also be eaten alone as a light appetizer on hot days.
Savory makhana poha twist
Savory makhana poha gives a healthy twist to the traditional poha by adding roasted lotus seeds instead of flattened rice flakes (poha). The dish is prepared with onions, green chilies, mustard seeds, curry leaves, peanuts, and turmeric powder. It is garnished with fresh coriander leaves before serving hot for breakfast or brunch.