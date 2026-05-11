Love mango? You'll enjoy these dishes

Mango, the king of fruits, is loved for its sweet and juicy taste. It is a versatile fruit that can be used in both savory and sweet dishes. Here are five delicious mango recipes that highlight the fruit's natural sweetness and add a tropical twist to your meals. From refreshing salads to creamy desserts, these recipes are easy to make and will surely impress your family and friends.

Dish 1 Mango salad with mint and lime This refreshing mango salad combines the sweetness of ripe mangoes with the freshness of mint and a zesty lime dressing. Simply toss diced mangoes with chopped mint leaves, lime juice, and a pinch of salt for an invigorating side dish or light lunch option. The combination of flavors is perfect for warm weather or as an accompaniment to grilled dishes.

Dish 2 Creamy mango smoothie bowl A creamy mango smoothie bowl makes for a nutritious breakfast or snack option. Blend ripe mangoes with yogurt or coconut milk until smooth, then pour into a bowl. Top with sliced almonds, chia seeds, and fresh fruit like berries or kiwi for added texture and flavor. This vibrant bowl is not just visually appealing but also packed with vitamins.

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Dish 3 Spicy mango salsa Spicy mango salsa makes for an excellent accompaniment to tacos or grilled vegetables. Dice ripe mangoes and mix them with finely chopped red onion, jalapeno peppers, cilantro leaves, lime juice, and salt. This salsa gives a perfect balance of sweetness from the mangoes and heat from the jalapenos.

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Dish 4 Mango sticky rice delight Mango sticky rice is a popular dessert that brings together sweetened sticky rice with ripe mango slices. Cook glutinous rice until tender, then mix it with coconut milk mixed with sugar for sweetness. Serve it warm or at room temperature, with sliced mangoes on top, for an indulgent treat.