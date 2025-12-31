Love matar? You'll enjoy these breakfast dishes

Matar, or green peas, is a versatile ingredient that can be used to prepare a variety of breakfast dishes across cultures. These tiny green pearls are not just nutritious but also add a unique flavor to your morning meals. From savory to slightly sweet, these dishes highlight the adaptability of matar in breakfast recipes. Here are five such delightful options to start your day on a tasty note.

Dish 1 Spicy matar poha Poha is a popular breakfast dish in India, made with flattened rice. Adding matar to poha gives it an extra texture and taste. The dish is usually prepared by sauteing onions, mustard seeds, and turmeric in oil before adding the flattened rice and green peas. Garnished with fresh coriander leaves and lemon juice, it adds a refreshing twist to the traditional recipe.

Dish 2 Matar paratha delight Matar paratha is another delicious way to enjoy green peas for breakfast. This North Indian flatbread is stuffed with spiced green peas paste and cooked on a hot griddle until golden brown. Served with yogurt or pickles on the side, this hearty meal makes for an excellent start to the day.

Dish 3 Creamy matar upma Upma is a South Indian breakfast staple made from semolina or coarse rice flour. Adding matar makes this dish even more nutritious and flavorful. The preparation involves roasting semolina until golden brown, then cooking it with mustard seeds, curry leaves, onions, tomatoes, and green peas until it reaches a creamy consistency.

Dish 4 Sweet matar khichdi twist Khichdi is a comforting one-pot meal of rice and lentils cooked together with spices like cumin seeds and ginger. Adding sweetened green peas gives khichdi an unexpected twist that balances savory flavors with subtle sweetness. This variation makes khichdi an ideal option for those who prefer lighter breakfasts without compromising on taste.