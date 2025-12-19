Love parwal? You'll enjoy these recipes

Parwal, also known as pointed gourd, is a versatile vegetable that can be used in a variety of dishes. Its mild flavor makes it a great addition to many recipes. Here are five delightful recipes that highlight the unique taste and texture of parwal. From savory stir-fries to sweet desserts, these dishes offer a unique way to enjoy this humble vegetable.

Dish 1 Spicy parwal stir-fry Spicy parwal stir-fry is a quick and easy dish that brings out the natural flavors of the vegetable. To prepare, slice parwal into thin rounds and saute them with mustard seeds, turmeric, and chili powder. Add salt to taste and cook until tender. This dish goes well with steamed rice or flatbreads, making it a perfect choice for a simple yet satisfying meal.

Dish 2 Parwal curry with coconut milk Parwal curry with coconut milk is a creamy delight that adds richness to the subtle taste of parwal. Start by cooking onions, garlic, and ginger in oil until golden brown. Add diced parwals along with cumin powder and coriander powder. Pour in coconut milk and simmer until the vegetables are soft. This curry pairs well with basmati rice or naan bread.

Dish 3 Stuffed parwal delight Stuffed parwal delight adds an interesting twist by stuffing the gourds with a spicy mixture of mashed potatoes, spices, and herbs. Carefully hollow out each gourd and fill it with the mixture before cooking them in a tomato-based gravy. The stuffed parwals soak up all the flavors while retaining their shape, giving you a deliciously unique dish.

Dish 4 Sweet parwal halwa Sweet parwal halwa transforms this vegetable into an unexpected dessert treat. Grate parwals finely and cook them with ghee until they soften. Add sugar and cardamom powder for sweetness and aroma. Stir continuously until it thickens into a halwa-like consistency. Garnish with nuts for added texture before serving warm or at room temperature.