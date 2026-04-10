Love rosemary? You'll enjoy these cakes

Rosemary, the aromatic herb, is not just for savory dishes. Its unique flavor can make your desserts extra special. Using fresh rosemary in cakes can give them a refreshing twist, making them stand out. Here are five delightful cakes that use fresh rosemary, giving you a taste of the herb's versatility in sweet treats.

Citrus infusion Lemon rosemary cake Lemon rosemary cake is a perfect combination of citrusy zest and herbal notes. The cake is made by infusing fresh rosemary into the batter, giving it a subtle yet distinct flavor. The lemon adds brightness, making it an ideal choice for those who love tangy desserts with an herbal twist. This cake can be served as a refreshing dessert or an afternoon snack.

Rich texture Rosemary olive oil cake Rosemary olive oil cake is known for its rich texture and moistness. The olive oil serves as a healthier substitute for butter, while rosemary adds an earthy depth to the flavor. This cake is usually topped with a light glaze or dusted with powdered sugar to balance the savory notes of the rosemary. It is an ideal option for those who love unique flavor combinations.

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Nutty Delight Almond rosemary cake Almond rosemary cake is a nutty delight that marries the richness of almonds with the aromatic essence of fresh rosemary. Ground almonds lend a dense texture, while finely chopped rosemary adds an unexpected, yet pleasant, herbal note. This cake is perfect for anyone who enjoys nut-based desserts with an added layer of complexity.

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Citrus harmony Orange rosemary pound cake Orange rosemary pound cake is all about citrus harmony with its fragrant blend of orange zest and fresh rosemary. The pound cake's dense structure makes it perfect for soaking up flavors, giving you bites that are both sweet and savory at the same time. This one is perfect for those who love traditional pound cakes with a twist.