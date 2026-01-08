Love tapioca? You'll enjoy these street breakfast dishes

Tapioca pearls, popularly known as sabudana, are a staple in many Indian street breakfasts. These tiny pearls are not just versatile but also a great source of energy. From savory to sweet, they can be prepared in a number of ways. Here are five delicious street breakfast options that use tapioca pearls, giving you a taste of India's diverse culinary landscape.

#1 Sabudana khichdi delight Sabudana khichdi is a popular breakfast option, especially during fasting days. The dish comprises soaked tapioca pearls cooked with potatoes, peanuts, and spices like cumin and green chilies. The dish is usually garnished with fresh coriander leaves and served with curd or lemon wedges. It is light yet filling, making it an ideal start to the day.

#2 Sago vada crunch Sago vada is another delightful way to enjoy tapioca pearls. The dish consists of mixing soaked sabudana with mashed potatoes, spices, and then shaping them into small patties before deep-frying them until golden brown. The crunchy exterior and soft interior make it an irresistible snack that can be enjoyed any time of the day.

#3 Sabudana thalipeeth twist Sabudana thalipeeth is a unique twist on traditional flatbreads. It mixes tapioca pearls with rice flour, mashed potatoes, and spices to form a dough. The dough is rolled out into flat discs and cooked on a hot griddle till crispy on both sides. This dish is usually served with yogurt or chutney for added flavor.

#4 Tapioca pearl upma fusion Tapioca pearl upma is an innovative fusion dish that combines the texture of sabudana with traditional upma ingredients like semolina or rava, vegetables like carrots or peas, and spices like mustard seeds or curry leaves. The result is a hearty breakfast option that offers the best of both worlds—the comfort of upma, along with the unique texture of tapioca pearls.