Love tofu? You'll enjoy these recipes

Tofu is a versatile protein source that can be easily incorporated into a variety of vegetarian meals. Not only is it rich in protein, but it also absorbs flavors well, making it an ideal ingredient for different cuisines. Here are five exciting tofu recipes that will add a delightful twist to your vegetarian cooking. These dishes are easy to prepare and promise a satisfying meal without compromising on taste or nutrition.

Dish 1 Spicy tofu stir-fry delight A spicy tofu stir-fry is the perfect way to enjoy the goodness of vegetables and tofu in one dish. Start by cubing firm tofu and frying it until golden brown. Add bell peppers, broccoli, and snap peas for crunch. Toss in soy sauce, garlic, ginger, and chili flakes for flavor. This dish goes well with steamed rice or noodles and is perfect for those who love a bit of heat in their meals.

Dish 2 Creamy tofu pasta sauce Transform your pasta dishes with a creamy tofu sauce. Blend silken tofu with nutritional yeast, lemon juice, garlic powder, and olive oil until smooth. Heat the mixture on a low flame while stirring continuously until it thickens slightly. Pour over cooked pasta of your choice, and garnish with fresh basil or parsley. This sauce offers a rich texture without the dairy.

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Dish 3 Tofu vegetable skewers Tofu vegetable skewers make for an excellent grilling option for outdoor gatherings or indoor broiling sessions. Marinate cubes of firm tofu in a mixture of soy sauce, lime juice, honey, and cumin powder for at least 30 minutes before threading onto skewers with cherry tomatoes, zucchini slices, and onion wedges. Grill or broil until slightly charred on all sides.

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Dish 4 Tofu scramble breakfast bowl A tofu scramble breakfast bowl is an easy way to kickstart your day with protein-packed goodness. Crumble firm tofu into small pieces, and saute with diced onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, and spinach leaves over medium heat until softened. Season with turmeric powder, salt, and pepper to taste. Serve hot, topped with avocado slices if desired.