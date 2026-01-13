Vermicelli for breakfast? Try these street versions

Vermicelli, a versatile ingredient, is a staple in many Indian street breakfasts. Its adaptability makes it a favorite for breakfast lovers who want a quick yet delicious meal. From sweet to savory, vermicelli can be prepared in a number of ways to suit different palates. Here are some popular Indian street breakfasts that highlight the beauty of this simple yet flavorful ingredient.

Dish 1 Sweet vermicelli delight Sweet vermicelli is a popular breakfast option in many parts of India. Cooked with milk and sugar, it is often flavored with cardamom and garnished with nuts like almonds and cashews. This dish is especially popular during festivals and special occasions but can be enjoyed any day for a sweet start to the morning.

Dish 2 Savory vermicelli upma Vermicelli upma is a savory twist on the classic breakfast dish. In this preparation, vermicelli is roasted and cooked with vegetables like peas, carrots, and bell peppers. Spices like mustard seeds, curry leaves, and turmeric give it an aromatic flavor profile. This dish is ideal for those who prefer their breakfast on the savory side.

Dish 3 Spicy vermicelli poha Spicy vermicelli poha combines elements of traditional poha with the unique texture of vermicelli. The dish features flattened rice mixed with cooked vermicelli, onions, green chilies, and peanuts for crunch. A splash of lemon juice adds tanginess, enhancing the overall taste.

Dish 4 Nutty vermicelli kheer Vermicelli kheer is a creamy dessert-like breakfast made by cooking vermicelli in milk until it thickens slightly. It is sweetened with sugar or jaggery and flavored with cardamom powder for warmth. Topped off with chopped nuts like pistachios or almonds adds an extra layer of richness to this delightful morning treat.