Love water spinach? You'll enjoy these recipes

Water spinach, or swamp cabbage, is a versatile leafy green that can be used in a number of dishes. Famous for its crisp texture and mild flavor, it is a staple in many Asian cuisines. Here are five delightful dishes that highlight the unique taste and texture of water spinach. From stir-fries to salads, these recipes are easy to follow and make the most of this nutritious vegetable.

Dish 1 Stir-fried water spinach with garlic Stir-fried water spinach with garlic is a simple yet flavorful dish. In this recipe, fresh water spinach is quickly cooked with minced garlic in hot oil. The high heat ensures the leaves remain crisp while absorbing the aroma of garlic. A dash of soy sauce adds depth to the flavor without overpowering the natural taste of the greens.

Dish 2 Water spinach salad with sesame dressing A refreshing water spinach salad can be made by tossing blanched leaves with a sesame dressing. The dressing is made by mixing sesame oil, soy sauce, lemon juice, and a hint of honey or sugar for sweetness. This combination enhances the natural flavor of the water spinach while adding a nutty undertone from sesame oil.

Dish 3 Spicy water spinach soup For those who love spicy food, a spicy water spinach soup is just the thing. The soup is made by simmering vegetable broth with chili paste or fresh chilies, and adding tofu cubes for protein. Once the broth is flavored, add the water spinach leaves until just tender. This way, you retain their crunchiness.

Dish 4 Braised water spinach in soy sauce Braised water spinach in soy sauce is another way to enjoy this leafy green. Start by sauteing onions until translucent before adding soy sauce and a little sugar to balance out its saltiness. Add cleaned and trimmed water spinach stems first as they take longer to cook than leaves. Once tender, add leaves briefly so they wilt but remain crisp.