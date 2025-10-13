Love watercress? You'll enjoy these recipes

Watercress is a versatile green that can add a peppery flavor to your dishes. Loaded with vitamins and minerals, this leafy green can be used in a variety of recipes to make them nutritious and delicious. Here are five creative ways to use watercress in your meals, giving you something new to try and enjoy its unique taste.

Tip 1 Watercress pesto delight Watercress pesto is a refreshing twist on the classic basil version. Blend fresh watercress leaves with garlic, pine nuts, Parmesan cheese, olive oil, and lemon juice for a vibrant sauce. This pesto can be tossed with pasta or used as a spread on sandwiches. The peppery notes of the watercress add depth to any dish it accompanies.

Tip 2 Nutritious Watercress Soup A warm bowl of watercress soup is both comforting and nutritious. Saute onions and potatoes in olive oil until soft, then add vegetable broth and fresh watercress leaves. Simmer until the greens are tender before blending into a smooth consistency. Season with salt and pepper to taste. This soup makes for a light starter or can be enjoyed as a main course with crusty bread.

Tip 3 Refreshing watercress salad For a crisp salad that highlights the flavor of watercress, combine it with sliced cucumbers, radishes, and cherry tomatoes. Dress the salad lightly with lemon vinaigrette made from olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. The peppery taste of watercress pairs perfectly with the freshness of cucumber and radish, making it an ideal side dish or light lunch option.

Tip 4 Savory watercress quiche Incorporate watercress into your next quiche for added flavor and nutrition. Simply saute some onions until translucent before adding chopped mushrooms followed by washed watercress leaves until wilted slightly. Pour over beaten eggs mixed well together with milk seasoned lightly using salt, pepper, nutmeg, if desired. Bake until golden brown, set firm, and ready to serve hot, warm, or cold, depending on preference. Enjoy!