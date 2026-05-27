5 simple stretches to relieve lower back pain

Lower back pain is a common problem that affects many people at some point in their lives. It can be caused by various factors such as poor posture, lack of exercise, or injury. One effective way to alleviate this discomfort is through stretching exercises. These exercises target the muscles and ligaments in the lower back, helping to improve flexibility and reduce tension. Here are five stretching exercises that may help relieve lower back pain.

Tip 1 Cat-cow stretch The cat-cow stretch is a gentle way to warm up your spine and relieve tension in your lower back. Start on all fours with your hands directly under your shoulders and knees under your hips. Inhale as you arch your back, dropping your belly towards the floor (cow position). Exhale as you round your spine towards the ceiling (cat position). Repeat this sequence five to ten times.

Tip 2 Child's pose Child's pose is a restorative stretch that helps elongate the spine and relaxes the lower back muscles. Start by kneeling on the floor with big toes touching and knees apart. Sit back on your heels and extend your arms forward on the mat, lowering your torso between your thighs. Hold this position for thirty seconds to one minute while breathing deeply.

Advertisement

Tip 3 Knee-to-chest stretch The knee-to-chest stretch helps ease tension in the lower back by gently stretching the lumbar region. Lie flat on your back with knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Using both hands, pull one knee towards your chest while keeping the other foot grounded. Hold for 20 seconds before switching legs.

Advertisement

Tip 4 Piriformis stretch This stretch targets the piriformis muscle, which can contribute to lower back pain if tight or inflamed. Lie on your back with both knees bent. Cross one ankle over the opposite knee, forming a figure four shape. Gently pull the uncrossed leg towards you until you feel a stretch in your hip/buttock area. Hold for 20 seconds before switching sides.