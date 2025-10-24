Top places for hang gliding in Madagascar

Madagascar's diverse landscape offers some of the most thrilling hang gliding experiences for adventure lovers. From coastal cliffs to verdant valleys, these locations promise breathtaking views and exhilarating flights. Whether you are a seasoned pro or a beginner looking for an adrenaline rush, Madagascar has something for everyone. Here are five must-visit hang gliding spots in Madagascar that will make your adventure unforgettable.

Nosy Be Soaring over Nosy Be Nosy Be, a small island off Madagascar's northwest coast, is famous for its stunning scenery and perfect conditions for hang gliding. The island's volcanic terrain and coastal winds make it a perfect spot for gliders. You can enjoy panoramic views of the Indian Ocean and nearby islands while gliding over lush forests and sandy beaches.

Tsingy de Bemaraha Exploring Tsingy de Bemaraha Tsingy de Bemaraha National Park is famous for its limestone formations and rugged terrain. This UNESCO World Heritage site provides a unique backdrop for hang gliders. The sharp pinnacles and deep canyons create an exhilarating environment for experienced pilots. The park's remote location also guarantees minimal air traffic, making it a peaceful spot to glide through.

Antananarivo Coastal cliffs of Antananarivo Antananarivo, Madagascar's capital, is close to some of the most dramatic coastal cliffs. These cliffs provide ideal conditions for hang gliding enthusiasts looking to test their skills. The strong updrafts along the coast give extended flight times, allowing pilots to enjoy sweeping views of the city skyline against the backdrop of the ocean.

Andringitra Verdant valleys of Andringitra National Park Andringitra National Park is famous for its diverse ecosystems and towering peaks, including Madagascar's second-highest mountain, Pic Boby. The park's valleys are ideal for beginners, as they provide gentle slopes and consistent winds. Gliders can enjoy sweeping views of the park's rich flora and fauna while flying over its expansive landscapes.