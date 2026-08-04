Skip cheese crackers, enjoy crispy popped pearl millet instead

Popped pearl millet is rich in essential nutrients such as magnesium, phosphorus, and iron.

It also contains a high fiber content, which aids digestion and keeps you full for longer.

Unlike cheese crackers, which are often high in sodium and unhealthy fats, popped pearl millet offers a heart-healthy alternative with its low-fat content.

Its gluten-free nature also makes it suitable for people with gluten intolerance.