Create stunning sunburst mirrors, we tell you how
What's the story
Creating sunburst mirrors with raffia is a fun and creative way to add some African-inspired decor to your home. The project combines traditional craftsmanship with modern aesthetics, resulting in unique pieces that can be used anywhere at home. Using readily available materials, you can make stunning mirrors that reflect cultural artistry and personal style. Here's how you can make these beautiful mirrors.
#1
Choosing the right materials
Selecting the right materials is key to making a sunburst mirror with raffia. Start with a round mirror as the base. You can find these at craft stores or repurpose old mirrors. Next, get natural raffia strands from local craft stores or online. Make sure they are long enough to create the desired sunburst effect around the mirror's edge.
#2
Crafting the sunburst design
To craft the sunburst design, start by cutting raffia strands into equal lengths. Attach them around the mirror using glue or a hot glue gun, spacing them evenly for uniformity. Layer additional strands on top for added texture and depth. Experiment with different lengths and angles to achieve a dynamic sunburst pattern that suits your taste.
#3
Incorporating cultural elements
Incorporating cultural elements into your design can enhance its authenticity and appeal. Consider adding beads or shells along with raffia strands for an extra touch of traditional African artistry. These elements can be easily sourced from local markets or online retailers specializing in ethnic crafts.
Tip 1
Final touches and placement tips
Once your sunburst mirror is assembled, give it a final inspection to ensure all pieces are securely attached and evenly spaced. Allow any glue used ample time to dry before handling or hanging the mirror. Choose placement carefully; these mirrors work well in living rooms, hallways, or above mantels where they can be admired as statement pieces.