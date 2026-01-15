Create stunning sunburst mirrors, we tell you how

Creating sunburst mirrors with raffia is a fun and creative way to add some African-inspired decor to your home. The project combines traditional craftsmanship with modern aesthetics, resulting in unique pieces that can be used anywhere at home. Using readily available materials, you can make stunning mirrors that reflect cultural artistry and personal style. Here's how you can make these beautiful mirrors.

#1 Choosing the right materials Selecting the right materials is key to making a sunburst mirror with raffia. Start with a round mirror as the base. You can find these at craft stores or repurpose old mirrors. Next, get natural raffia strands from local craft stores or online. Make sure they are long enough to create the desired sunburst effect around the mirror's edge.

#2 Crafting the sunburst design To craft the sunburst design, start by cutting raffia strands into equal lengths. Attach them around the mirror using glue or a hot glue gun, spacing them evenly for uniformity. Layer additional strands on top for added texture and depth. Experiment with different lengths and angles to achieve a dynamic sunburst pattern that suits your taste.

Advertisement

#3 Incorporating cultural elements Incorporating cultural elements into your design can enhance its authenticity and appeal. Consider adding beads or shells along with raffia strands for an extra touch of traditional African artistry. These elements can be easily sourced from local markets or online retailers specializing in ethnic crafts.

Advertisement